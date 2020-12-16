So, you've got your PS5, you've finished setting it up and now you're wondering what to do first. Worry not, as there's plenty to check out, depending on the exact avenue of entertainment that interests you. We're going to go over some of the top things to do once you set up your new PS5.

Try some blockbuster games

PlayStation Plus is required to play most games online but that's just the beginning. It's a subscription worth grabbing, since it grants access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a variety of PS4 games that can be played on PS5 without purchasing any of them. You'll also get access to special subscriber-only discounts and additional free monthly games. Check out PlayStation Now

You can also stream a library of games! PlayStation Now, which does require a separate subscription, enables you to stream several hundred PS3 and PS4 games without downloading them. You can download some of the PS4 titles if you want though. Best of all, you don't have to pay for PlayStation Plus to play multiplayer while playing any of these games. Explore the PlayStation app

The PlayStation App completely changes how you'll interact with your PS5. You can take part in voice chat on parties, check your messages, remotely download games and more. No more worrying about downloading a game after you buy it while at work — just start the process with this app while staying connected with all your friends. Share your gameplay with a friend

One of the most interesting features the PS5 brings is the ability to stream your game, picture-in-picture, to any friends you're talking to in a party. Using this feature, called Screen Share, can completely change the dynamic in a party. You can show someone how to accomplishs something in a game, play through singleplayer games together, or just add to the atmosphere as you hang out. Try it the next time you're in a party! Have fun in a whole new world

A whole new generation is here, with plenty of great games to come. Deathloop, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West and a new God of War are just some of the great games that are scheduled to be available in 2021. In our PS5 review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke stated she can't go back to the PS4 now that the PS5 is here and is looking forward to just what else is in store.

