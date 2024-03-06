How many updates will the OnePlus Watch 2 get?

How many Wear OS updates will the OnePlus Watch 2 receive? OnePlus promises that the OnePlus Watch 2 will receive two Wear OS updates and three years of security updates. The OnePlus Watch 2 launched in February 2024 with Wear OS 4, so in theory, it should eventually receive Wear OS 6 and get security patches through early 2027. OnePlus doesn't specify how quickly you'll receive new Wear OS updates, however.

Samsung has, until recently, led the pack on software updates for smartwatches, smartphones, and other devices. The Galaxy Watch 6, launched last summer, should get four Wear OS updates and five years of security updates through mid-2028. When you compare the Galaxy Watch 6 vs. OnePlus Watch 2, that extra support gives Samsung an edge, while OnePlus has the benefit of over twice the battery life.

Google has been slightly more vague about Pixel Watch 2 updates, in that it should receive three years of updates, but we don't know if that includes three Wear OS updates or not. In theory, the Pixel Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2 are on par with one another.

Other Wear OS watch brands have struggled with updates. Most Mobvoi watches took several years to jump to Wear OS 3, and we have no guarantee that the Ticwatch Pro 5 — which has an impressive 80-hour battery life of its own — will get any Wear OS updates. The same applies to the new Xiaomi Watch 2, as far as we know.

Why Wear OS software support matters

The fiasco of the Wear OS 3 rollout, which left many smartwatches without Google Assistant support for years and ended up driving Fossil out of the update game entirely, exhibits why we're so hung up on updates when it comes to the best Android smartwatches.

Google and Samsung have tag-teamed to make Wear OS more powerful than ever, but it left many long-time Wear OS partners in the dust. Smaller brands that don't make Android phones of their own have struggled to implement software updates, leaving them without new features and with potential security issues left unresolved.

That's why we're tentatively happy to see OnePlus promise two Wear OS updates. Whether it can deliver those updates in a timely fashion is something we'll have to wait and see. Hopefully, its experience with supporting Android updates for budget phones will transfer over to Android watches.

Because the OnePlus Watch 2 has Wear OS 4, it gets instant access to Assistant, new Gmail and Calendar apps, the watch face XML format that helps its battery last much longer, easier storage backups, and other features added via monthly updates.

In theory, because the OnePlus Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 2 share the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, it should help OnePlus stay on track for Wear OS 5. Google will likely optimize the next OS to work with its own hardware. Because of that, you won't be left waiting for months for whatever software tricks Google comes up with next.