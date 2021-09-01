What you need to know
- The Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be online-only again this year and will offer a virtual reality version.
- The VR experience will be available for Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive.
- The annual games showcase runs from September 30 until October 3.
The organizers behind the Tokyo Game Show 2021 announced its schedule of panels and livestreams today, and revealed a virtual reality version of the gaming event for the Oculus Quest 2 and other VR headsets.
According to a page from the event's official website, this year's Tokyo Game Show can be experienced in VR and will be available for Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive headsets. There were no concrete details on how the app would translate the annual showcase into VR, but gave only a brief message.
"See your favorite characters right in front of you," the website's message reads. "Visit booths as if you were wandering around inside the gaming world. Experience the Game Show, as a game. More freedom. More fun. With this idea, we are taking on the challenge of building the game show of future. This is what TGSVR is about. The first-ever game show in VR. It's a grand experiment."
The website does have minimum PC and Mac system requirements for some VR headsets to experience the Tokyo Game Show VR 2021, though the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 only require an internet connection of 20Mbps or higher. Make sure to use some of the best Link Cable alternatives for Oculus Quest 2 to get the most out of your connection.
Tokyo Game Show 2021 takes place on September 30 through October 3 and will be online-only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it will be the first consumer game show to offer a VR version, the Virtual Market 6 event held its convention and marketplace within VRChat in August.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
