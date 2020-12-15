TikTok has released a new update that features support for Microsoft's dual-screen Android device, the Surface Duo. Now, when the app is spanned across Surface Duo's 5.6-inch displays, the app will correctly adjust to showcase as much content as possible.

Now, when TikTok is spanned, the app will put different video categories and search queries on the left screen, and the main TikTok feed on the right. This allows you to scour TikTok for your favorite clips all while remaining on the TikTok "For You" page at the same time.

Interestingly, Microsoft was a contender in the TikTok acquisition saga earlier this year, but a deal between the two companies fell through at the last minute. I'm sure TikTok updating with support for Surface Duo is just a coincidence, but I figured that was worth a mention.

TikTok is just one of few third party apps on Android to correctly support the Surface Duo's unique form factor. Kindle was first, followed by Adobe Acrobat Reader and NOOK. Other apps like Sketch 360 have also added support, but the amount of third party apps that correctly support spanning on Surface Duo is still very small.

Still, it's good to see TikTok bring official support to Surface Duo. I'd love to see Twitter or Instagram update with support too, but that's unlikely to happen anytime soon. The TikTok update for Surface Duo is available now and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store today.