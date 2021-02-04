What you need to know
- Mobvoi is pushing out a new update for the TicWatch Pro 3.
- The update improves both the speed and responsiveness of Wear OS on the TicWatch Pro 3, as well as some bug fixes.
- The TicWatch Pro 3 is also receiving a few features related to the watch's Essential Mode.
Mobvoi was quick to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset that was announced last year, which brought with it some very necessary speed improvements for Wear OS. This makes it easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Now the company is pushing out a new update that will make the TicWatch Pro 3 even faster and more responsive.
Here are the available features, improvements, and bug fixes coming to your TicWatch Pro 3 with the latest firmware update:
Features:
- Support adjusting the essential screen's date format (DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app.
- Support turning on the backlight through the power button in the Essential Mode.
- Support turning off the essential screen's auto-backlight in the Essential Mode app.
- Enable the notification sound (Can be adjusted in Settings > Sound > Ring volume).
Improvements:
- Improved the speed of the Tilt-to-Wake screen by about 1/4 second.
- Solved the issue where sometimes the steps in the Essential Mode might be partially lost after restarting.
- Improved the smoothness of sliding.
- Optimized the responsive area at the edge of the screen.
- Reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen.
- Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones.
Bug Fixes:
- Solved the issue that the essential screen's backlight could not be lit up by Tilt-to-Wake under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the issue that double-clicking the function key sometimes opens other apps instead of Google Pay (if Google Pay is available in your area).
It's always good to see smartwatch manufacturers take it upon themselves to improve their Wear OS watches as Google has been slow on the uptick, leaving the OS to fall behind in the wearable space. If you own the TicWatch Pro 3, the update should be available for you today, so be sure to keep checking. If you don't already own it but are looking for a good Wear OS smartwatch, our own Chris Wedel gave it nearly a perfect score in his Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review last year.
TicWatch Pro 3
As the first Wear OS smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm chipset, the TicWatch Pro 3 has a lot going for it. It's faster, more responsive, and has better battery life than the competition, and even has an essential mode that can last up to 45 days on a single charge!
