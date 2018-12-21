Amazon has the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller on sale for $119.99. That's a match of the best price in history for this item, which has only come around once before.

This controller is completely customizable. Adapt it to your hands and playstyle with interchangeable thumbsticks and two interchangeable D-pads. There are extra buttons, too, which are remappable: two bumpers, four triggers, and a quick control panel. The Chroma Lighting lets you add even more flair. This ergonomic controller is compatible with both Xbox One and PC.

For more details, check out this review, where Windows Central gave the Wolverine Ultimate a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

