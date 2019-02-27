Woot has the refurbished Vizio PQ65-F1 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR TV on sale for $1,299.99. This TV goes for $1,800 new at retailers like B&H and Target.

The P-Series Quantum sits at the top of Vizio's 2018 offerings. It's the best TV the company released last year, and while it might fall short of something like LG's OLED screens, it's probably the best looking image you can get otherwise. You'll get 4K resolutions and enhanced HDR with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The 192 local dimming zones and UltraBright 2000 tech only add to the vibrant colors. The smart functionality is powered by SmartCast OS and includes a built-in Chromecast plus voice control through Google or Amazon devices.

You can add some surround sound to your new entertainment setup with Vizio's SB3251N-E0C 32-inch 5.1 sound bar system on sale for $119.99 refurbished. It is specially designed for cinema quality sound with a wireless subwoofer that produces deep bass.

As a refurb, the TV comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. The sound bar comes with the same warranty plus 30 days from Vizio. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's mandatory shipping fee.

