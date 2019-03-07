The TP-Link RE360 AC1200 dual-band wireless range extender is down to $24.99 at B&H. This device sells for around $70 at B&H and is currently $55 at Amazon. The price is part of B&H's DealZone so is only good until the end of the day.

This range extender can help fill the dead spots in your house with up to 1200 MB/s Wi-Fi throughput, dual band frequencies, and dual external antennas. It has a Gigabit Ethernet port, wireless encryption, and a signal light for finding the best spot. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

