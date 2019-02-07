B&H has the two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs on sale today only for $22.99. That saves you $11 off its price otherwise. Separately, a single HS100 plug would cost you $17 right now so it makes sense to go for the bundle if you want to equip multiple outlets in your home. The deal is good for today only and shipping is free.

The HS100 smart plug can be scheduled from anywhere in the world to automatically turn on and off as you wish, allowing you to enhance your daily life in a multitude of ways, like setting up your lights to turn on right before you get home from work each day or connecting it to your kid's TV so you know they're not watching cartoons while they're supposed to be doing homework. You can even control these smart plugs with your voice when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device like the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini.

These smart plugs have 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on almost 13,500 reviews.

