The Sylvania Smart+ smart plug is down to $11.71 at Amazon today only. Choosing No-Rush Shipping can save you a few cents on your purchase, and you might even see a clippable coupon on its product page to save an additional 30%. If so, you'll definitely want to use that as well to bring its cost below $9. This smart plug is normally sold for around $23 on average and hasn't ever dropped this low until today; the last time we saw it on sale anywhere near this price was last September.
This is just one deal from a much larger sale on Sylvania smart lighting and more, including LED light strips and standard bulbs, too.
Smart Choice
Sylvania Smart+ smart plug
Control this Sylvania smart plug and whatever's plugged into it using your smartphone from anywhere in the world. Today's price is the best we've ever seen too, though it won't be around tomorrow.
$11.71
$23.15 $11 off
If you want to use this smart plug to connect to a voice assistant, you'll need to get a hub with a ZigBee radio like the Amazon Echo Dot or the SmartThings Hub, which just released a new updated model. After that you can use any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device also connected to the hub to control your new smart plug with your voice.
