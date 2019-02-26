Amazon has the SteelSeries Stratus Wireless Controller available for $29.95, which is a match of the best price in history. Usually it sells for at least $10 more.

This controller works with any controller-enabled game on Android, Windows, Steam, and VR devices. There are dedicated home and back buttons for a seamless experience, and you can get up to 40 hours of nonstop playtime before needing to swap out the AA batteries. Use it for Fortnite, Final Fantasy, or any other game that's been keeping you occupied.

See at Amazon

