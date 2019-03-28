Woot is offering Seagate Barracuda internal solid state drives for all-time low prices today. The 500GB capacity is down to $59.99 and the 250GB is just $34.99, both beating current prices at Amazon right now. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's standard $6 shipping fee.

These SSDs are down to new low prices at Woot and come with a 5-year warranty. They'll be a speedy upgrade to your machine's old hard drive and are super affordable with sales like this.

Seagate's SSD is meant to be a more budget-friendly option for people upgrading from an old hard drive. It won't be as fast as a Samsung 860 Pro or something like that, but it won't be as expensive either. The 500GB capacity is plenty of space for you to install an operating system, all your favorite games, and keep some music or movies on there as well. Both models on offer have read/write speeds of up to 540 and 520 MB/s, respectively. It will work with PC or Mac and comes with a five-year Seagate warranty.

