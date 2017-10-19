Some say that saving money is Essential.
We've seen Android phones push the limits over and over in 2017, and one of the bolder moves was the near edge-to-edge display that Essential introduced. While the phone received some mixed reviews, people have fallen in love with the look and feel of it, and now owning one just got a bit more affordable.
Right now you can pick up an unlocked Essential Phone from Best Buy for $599.99, which is a savings of $100. Sprint had discounted the phone previously, but this is the first discount we've seen on the unlocked version.
The phone features a 5.7-inch LCD display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is available in both black and white, but this discount is only on the black version. Some locations may have it available for same-day pickup, but if not you can opt for next-day shipping so you won't have to wait long to play around with it.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the first time we've seen a discount on the unlocked version of the Essential Phone.
- Things to know before you buy! - This discount only applies to the black version of the phone, and the white one is available to pre-order for $699.99.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Save $100 on the unlocked Essential Phone at Best Buy
Next month: "save 200 dollars on the unlocked essential phone"
February: "buy one unlocked essential phone, get 3 free"
To little to late
Too* little, too* late.
No doubt - can't hardly find dang cases/screen protectors for the thing which right there is tell-all.
And no, do not own one, thank but NO THANKS.
You made too mistakes there.
Version 1.
It has some issues. Version 2?
I know there was a major camera update so I'm wondering how that went. Still I feel like stock Android without guaranteed updates is a tough sell. Who knows how long this company will actually be around
And unlocking bootloader voids warranty, I'll stick with Oneplus.
As with most OEM...
Redeyes,
One plus sucks, I had the first 2..
Never again....the phones were ok. Company as a whole, absolute trash. You contact customer service, they tell you " sorry you have issues with the screen, but that's not a defect. You did something to the display". Yeah no, didn't happen.
Nextbit Robin in the making.
Aitt .......this +10000
When it gets down to $300 then I will snatch one up.
I got mine at full price last week directly through Essential and I am more than happy with my decision to purchase this over Samsung or those terrible looking Pixel devices out.
Awesome. I was thinking of giving it a try but decided to hold off and based on user reviews I think that was a wise choice. I might still try it if it goes down further in price or maybe I'll just wait till version 2.
Not sure why this phone gets so much crap. If the Galaxy (the only android phone people pay attention to) looked like this, you all would be creaming your pants
There's more to a book than it's cover.
What makes you think Samsung doesn't get crap? Have you not notice the bashing that goes on here?
Great phone with a horrible slippery ceramic back and crack if you sneeze on it glass screen. And yes I did have the phone. It was very nice. Probably the best phone I held, but am ultimately glad I got the Note 8. Looking at the Essential screen in direct light was horrible. There's more to a phone than looks and that's why it went back.