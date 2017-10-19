Some say that saving money is Essential.

We've seen Android phones push the limits over and over in 2017, and one of the bolder moves was the near edge-to-edge display that Essential introduced. While the phone received some mixed reviews, people have fallen in love with the look and feel of it, and now owning one just got a bit more affordable.

Right now you can pick up an unlocked Essential Phone from Best Buy for $599.99, which is a savings of $100. Sprint had discounted the phone previously, but this is the first discount we've seen on the unlocked version.

The phone features a 5.7-inch LCD display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is available in both black and white, but this discount is only on the black version. Some locations may have it available for same-day pickup, but if not you can opt for next-day shipping so you won't have to wait long to play around with it.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the first time we've seen a discount on the unlocked version of the Essential Phone.

