Right now you can grab Ring's popular Video Doorbell Pro for just $189.05 at Newegg by entering promo code SMARTDL3 during checkout, saving you over $60 off its regular cost. At Amazon, it's currently sitting at its full price of $249 and hasn't dropped lower than this since last year's Prime Day. Shipping at Newegg on this item is free.

With the Video Doorbell Pro, you can see who's at your front door from anywhere in the world using the free Ring app, and even interact with them right from your phone. Keep in mind, to use the Video Doorbell Pro properly you will need to have an existing hardwired doorbell in the place you want to install this one. Installation is super simple and only takes a few minutes once you get started. Ring includes a variety of faceplate colors with your purchase so you can pick the one that matches your house.

For an option that doesn't require hardwiring and comes with a rechargeable battery, check out the Ring Video Doorbell 2. It's priced just a bit higher at $199 via Amazon.

