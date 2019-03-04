The Razer Electra V2 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is down to $39.99 on Amazon. This headset normally sells for around $60, and this drop is close to the lowest price we've ever seen. It hasn't dropped this low since last December.

The Electra V2 has virtual surround sound you can calibrate yourself for a fully immersive experience. It's made with a lightweight aluminum frame that's durable and designed to last even through long gaming sessions. It has an auto adjusting headband and custom-tuned 40mm drivers for powerful bass and clear sound. The detachable mic has in-line controls. Since it uses a 3.5mm audio jack, it is compatible with many platforms including PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices.

