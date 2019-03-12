Why pick between purchasing a USB wall charger and a portable battery charger when you could have the best of both worlds? RAVPower's 2-in-1 Portable Battery Pack and Wall Charger can charge your phone and other USB devices both at home and while on-the-go, and you can score one for just $19.59 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon for $2 off and enter code MV83VK3E at checkout. That's a savings of over $7 off its current price, though the code will only work on the black version of this item.

This 2-in-1 charger features a 6700mAh capacity that's capable of recharging devices like the iPhone XS or the Samsung Galaxy S10 fully and still have some juice left over before needing to be recharged itself. It features smart USB ports that offer a 3A output for connected devices and it can recharge its internal power bank in under four hours using the built-in AC adapter. You can even refill the power bank at the wall while using its USB ports to power up your devices as RAVPower's overcurrent, overcharge, and overheat precautions keep everything safe.

Though these chargers only have around 50 reviews at Amazon currently, they're pretty positive so far and RAVPower backs the charger up with an 18-month warranty.

