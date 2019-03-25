Amazon has the PlayStation Now - 12-month Membership on sale today for $59.99. That saves you $40 off its regular price, which has only ever been discounted this low back during Black Friday 2017. That's a pretty amazing deal as a one-month subscription would generally cost you $20. If you have any intention of paying monthly for this service, you should really purchase this instead, otherwise you'd spend $240 over the course of a year instead of this one-time $60 payment. This deal is for a digital code which will be made available to your Amazon account immediately after purchase, so you can start playing instantly.

PlayStation Now gives PlayStation gamers the ability to play over 750 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games on their PlayStation 4 console or PC, with the option to either stream or download. New titles appear every month, so you'll always have something new to play. Many PlayStation-exclusive games are included too, such as Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Uncharted, and God of War.

You don't need PlayStation Plus to start using PlayStation Now on your account, though it would unlock online multiplayer and many other features. Right now, you can save $15 on a one-year membership and grab 12 months for $45.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.