A bundle including the Netgear Orbi AC2200 Wi-Fi router and two wall plug extenders is down to $200 on Amazon today. That's $49 off its regular price and one of the best prices we've seen on it.

The Orbi mesh networking system creates three separate points of Wi-Fi so you have a fast, seamless connection no matter where you go wandering. The base Orbi replaces your current router and works with your current modem, while the plug-in satellites give you a way to extend the wireless signal to weak zones or rooms that are farther away. The whole thing covers up to 5,000 square feet with speeds up to 2.2 Gbps.

It's all easy to set up as the satellites can just be plugged in and the Orbi app can walk you through the settings, including guest access and parental controls. Orbi systems have 4.3 stars based on over 6,500 user reviews.

