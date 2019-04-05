The Arlo Pro 2 two-camera home security system is down to $332.43 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. Since then it has regularly sold for around $400.

This is a fantastic way to kick off your home security system. The discount is the best we've seen in months.

The Arlo Pro 2 smart home wireless HD security cameras can be used indoors or outdoors to keep watch over any angle of your home — they're weatherproof and even include night vision so you'll be able to see even when it's dark out. The best part about these cameras though is that they're wireless allowing you to set them up easily wherever you'd like.

The Arlo Smart subscription service was updated last year too, with much smarter notifications and all new features. So you're getting added value that way. Amazon customers give it 4.1 out of 5 stars.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.