The video game Marvel's Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is down to $39.99 at Amazon. The game was released last September, and, while we've seen a couple deals before, this is one of its best ever as it normally sells for $60. It was offered at this price for Black Friday last year at select retailers.

If you like playing as a Marvel superhero, enjoy open-world sandbox games that take you all over a fairly realistic portrayal of New York City, and want to fight crime by slinging webs, then this is the game for you. It has been a huge success for the PlayStation and Insomniac Games, the renowned developers. One of the most anticipated games of the year, Marvel's Spider-Man has found approval from fans and critics with a high rating of 87 on Metacritic.

Our Android Central review gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and said "It couldn't be more clear this was a labor of love crafted by folks who genuinely enjoy every facet of the universe they were invited to be a part of. The story is unique yet familiar, the combat natural while complex, and there's a constant focus on Spider-Man and his immediate connections I deeply appreciated."

If you're not finished shopping just yet, Red Dead Redemption 2 is on sale for $40 at Amazon right now too!

