Starting your kid off as an early reader can do wonders for them later in life, but these days it's even harder to get kids to choose a book when they'd rather be on one of their devices, whether that be a smartphone, a video game console, or a computer. With the Kindle for Kids Bundle , you can fool the system with a device that's made solely for reading, and today Amazon is offering various versions of the bundle for just $59.99. At $40 off its regular cost, this is the lowest the bundle has ever reached before. They each come with a two-year "No Questions Asked" warranty too, so if anything happens to the device within that span of time, you can get a replacement free of charge.

Featuring the 8th generation Kindle E-reader, a case in the color of your choice, and a two-year "no questions asked" warranty, this could be just the thing to get your child to pick up a book (digitally) more often.

Featuring the 8th generation Kindle E-reader from 2016, this device shows no sponsored screensavers like some other Amazon devices. A cover for the device is included in each bundle, giving you a potential way to differentiate between two or more Kindles in your home as Amazon offers five different cover colors and three more with detailed illustrations. Considering the device normally sold for $80 without the warranty and cover when it was available at Amazon, today's offer makes for a pretty great deal. The latest Kindle devices start at $89.99.

The Kindle was designed for reading, which means it's also designed with zero distractions. Tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder can help your kids learn the definition of new words and keep track of them over time. With an Amazon Prime membership, you'll have unlimited access to over a thousand titles to read at no additional charge.

You can bulk up the number of titles your child can read with a subscription to FreeTime Unlimited. Starting as low as $2.99 monthly, this service allows you to set reading goals for your child while giving them a bevy of age-appropriate content to access at any time, from ebooks to movies, games, and more. Of course, they would have to access most of that other content on another device like an Amazon Fire tablet as the Kindle is made just for reading.

If you want to add a great series onto the device before giving it to your child, how about the Harry Potter: Complete Collection for $56.64?

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.