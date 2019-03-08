Amazon is offering its Kindle E-Reader for $49.99, saving you $30 off the usual $80 price tag. You can pick either black or white for this price.

However, this deal gets even sweeter, as you also have the option to try Kindle Unlimited for 3 months for free. Simply select 'With 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimited' when adding the gadget to your cart. That service usually costs $10 per month, and it gets you access to millions of books for free. Options on Kindle Unlimited include everything from Harry Potter to recent releases to nonfiction classics. The options are vast, and I've written love letters about Kindle Unlimited in the past if you'd like to read more about the service. You can cancel it at any time with zero penalty to avoid a renewal.

The Kindle features a glare-free display and a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge. This deal is on the model with special offers, which are tasteful, unobtrusive ads that display on your lockscreen. The device itself is thin and lightweight, and the e-ink display reads like real paper. Note that this model does not feature a backlight, so if you want to read in the dark, pick up a book light. Alternatively, you can pick up the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $100, which is a great deal on a waterproof device that has a backlight built right in.

