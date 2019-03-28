The HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub is down to $26.99 on Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page and enter code ANDTC928 during checkout. Without these coupons, it normally sells for $59.99 so you're saving over half. The code works for all three color options there, so grab one to match your computer or just pick your favorite.

This hub turns one USB-C port on your laptop into six potential ports including a USB-C PD charging port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and three USB 3.0 ports. The HDMI connector allows you to stream 4K video from your laptop to another system like a projector. The 100W power pass-through means you can still use the hub to charge even while using it for other things. Users give it 4.3 stars based on over 500 reviews.

