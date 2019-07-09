Powered with Wear OS by Google, the Fossil Gen 4 Sport Smartwatch is fully-featured with the ability to receive notifications from your phone, manage your calendar, control music you're listening to, download apps, and more. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and today, you can pick one up on sale at Amazon for as low as $199. Considering it normally sells for around $275, today's deal isn't one you want to miss.

The Gen 4 Sport Smartwatch can assist in your heart rate and activity tracking with Google Fit, has a built-in GPS for distance tracking, and even includes the Google Assistant. It's swim-proof too, and has an estimated battery life of about 24 hours. Its bands are interchangeable in case you ever decide to switch up its style, and you can download new watch faces for it as well.

