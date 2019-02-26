If it's time to replace your Fitbit Versa band, you're in luck as Umtele is offering its Silicone Two-Toned Fitbit Versa Bands in any size or color for just $2.97 each when you enter promo code D52BFCNM during checkout at Amazon. They sell for up to $11 otherwise depending on the band and, at this price, you might want to pick up a few with today's order.

These durable bands are made of flexible, high-performance silicone that is perfect for workouts. Plus, if you're tired of what band your Fitbit Versa has currently, this deal offers one of the most affordable ways to switch. The dual-pin buckle offers a unique look that allows for a wide range of adjustments, and a TPU case is included with your purchase as well. That'll help keep your watch from being scratched up from daily use.

