Over at Amazon, you can take $160 off the price of the EufyCam E 2-camera home security system. That's thanks to an on-page coupon for $50 and code EUFYKKBT taking $110 off during checkout. Be sure to use both to get the full discount and act fast as that on-page coupon could disappear at any time. We've never seen this system go this low before.

The system is 100% wire-free and comes with two wireless cameras, the necessary base station, and a couple of mounts to set the cameras up around your home. Despite being wireless, the cameras have amazing battery life and one full charge will give you 365 days of monitoring. The cameras are rated IP65 so are resistant to the outdoor elements and, as well as daytime recording, offer night vision for around the clock coverage.

There are no monthly subscriptions with the Eufy system. Instead, you store the recordings locally. There's even a 16GB microSD card to get you going (although you may want to get a couple more down the line).

If you're set up with Alexa devices with a screen like the Echo Show or Echo Spot, you can link your cameras for easy viewing. Additional cameras can be added to your system if there are more areas inside or outside of your home you want to monitor — and they have an on-page coupon for $30 off right now, too.

See at Amazon

