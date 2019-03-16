Best Buy has the Epson WorkForce WF-100 Mobile Wireless Printer discounted to $169.99 today only as part of its Deals of the Day. This offer saves you $130 off its regular price of $300, though at Amazon it sells for around $220 on average. Today's deal makes for one of its lowest prices ever too; we've previously only seen it drop as low as $150.

The WorkForce Mobile Wireless Printer is extremely compact, as it was built to be easily taken anywhere you go. It weighs just 3.5 pounds and is capable of printing nearly 7 pages per minute in black ink or close to 4 pages per minute in color when plugged in. However, with portability in mind, it's also equipped with a rechargeable battery that can let you print without plugging it in anywhere. Pages print a bit slower that way, but it's still a nice feature.

You can print 4" x 6" borderless photos easily and using the Epson Connect app lets you wirelessly connect to the printer via your tablet or smartphone to print whatever you'd like. It's Apple AirPrint enabled too and is suitable for use on plain paper, presentation paper, photo paper, and number 10 envelopes. There's also a 1.4-inch color LCD display and a 20-sheet input tray.

At Best Buy, over 550 customers left a review for this printer resulting in a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

