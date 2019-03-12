Amazon is offering 2nd-generation eero Home Wi-Fi Systems with $100 off for today only. Prices start at $199 for the 1 eero + 1 eero Beacon system and go up to $499 for the a set of 3 eeros. Some of the deals are matched at Best Buy, too. Today's prices are the best we've seen in over a year so it's well worth upgrading your home Wi-Fi at a steep discount while you can.

Eero replaces existing Wi-Fi router and the Beacons replace any extenders you may have set up. The system uses mesh networking to blanket your home in strong Wi-Fi coverage. The Beacons just need an outlet to plug into and help distribute the signal produced by the base eero and keep it strong no matter where you're looking for it. The 2nd gen eeros have tri-band Wi-Fi, which adds a third 5GHz radio to your system. That makes your Wi-Fi network stronger and faster.

The eero system also has some cool tricks if you set it up to work with Alexa, including finding your connected devices based on which eero it is nearest to and pausing the internet during dinner time. It was just announced that Amazon is buying eero so tighter integration with Amazon's Echo devices and Alexa voice assistant may well come down the line.

