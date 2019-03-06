The Aukey USB Night Light falls from $19.99 to $13.99 when you enter code ZVMVFNB8 during checkout over at Amazon. This well-reviewed product is hardly ever on sale, and today's price is a match of the lowest it's ever reached there.

Most night lights take up an entire wall outlet, but this combines the best of both worlds. The front provides a soft yellow glow from dusk to dawn, but there are also four AC outlets and two USB outlets split on both sides of the light itself. That means you can continue charging and powering your devices whilst being able to see at night. There's even a handy built-in stand where you can rest your phone. Safeguards against surges and spikes are built into the device as well, and your purchase includes a 24-month warranty.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.