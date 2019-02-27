You can pick up Aukey's multi-port desktop charger for just $35.99 at Amazon. It regularly sells for $50 but drops in price when you enter code AUKPD070 at checkout.

If you've got one foot in the USB-C future, but also have some older devices that still need USB-A, this charger is for you. It includes two standard USB-A ports that you know and love, and also includes a USB-C Power Delivery port for juicing your latest smartphone, tablet or laptop. The USB-C port has a 60W output meaning it can easily charge up your MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro, as well as all manner of other devices that have adopted USB-C. It's great for travelling as you don't need to bring multiple adapters to keep your devices topped up.

Existing owners give it 4.1 stars out of 5 and Aukey backs it with a 2-year warranty.

