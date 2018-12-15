The video game Assassin's Creed Odyssey is down to $29.99 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at Amazon today. This is a fairly new game, just released in early October, and still regularly sells for around the $60 price. Today's deal is a price-match of a one-day sale at Best Buy, so it's very likely this deal won't last for very long.

While it is just another game in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, Odyssey takes some new twists and turns to make the game seem fresh. For one thing, it takes place in ancient Greece. You will be able to choose between Athens or Sparta in the middle of the Peloponnesian War. For another, it adds a lot of RPG elements where previous games depended on a more action-game format. It even brings back a bit of the excellent naval combat from previous games. Watch your men get eaten by sharks. On Metacritic, the game has 82 on PS4 and 87 on Xbox One.

