Getting invested in smart home technology doesn't require a huge down payment. You can get started with something as simple as this two-pack of TP-Link's Kasa HS105 Smart Plug Mini , and today Amazon's offering the pair for just $27.99. That's a savings of $16 off its regular cost these days, and by choosing No-Rush Shipping, you can save a little extra and bring its price down a little more. Some Amazon customers may also see a clippable coupon code for an extra 30% off, but your mileage may vary as not every account is eligible.

At just $14 apiece, these easy-to-use smart plugs are an easy purchase if you're looking to raise your home's IQ.

TP-Link's HS105 Smart Plug Mini allows you to turn your electronics on or off from anywhere in the world using the free Kasa app for your iOS or Android device. You'll be able to see if you left something on while you're away from home, or schedule a device to turn on just before you arrive back from a trip. These mini plugs are great too because they're small enough where you can plug two into the same wall receptacle, unlike other bulkier smart plugs which obstruct the unused outlet.

These smart plugs can be voice-controlled when paired with a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. They're compatible with Apple's HomeKit as well. Over 1,200 customers left a review for them at Amazon resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

