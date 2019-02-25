Anker is offering a number of deals on its charging accessories for both inside and outside of the home, as well as audio products from its Soundcore sub-brand, and items from its eufy smart home line. The sale includes portable battery packs, wireless chargers, multi-port adapters, wireless headphones, robotic vacuum cleaners, and more.
Many of these discounts require special coupon codes and are limited in time, so be sure to grab all the accessories you need for less while you can.
Wireless ⚡️
Anker PowerWave Pad 7.5
Get a Qi-certified wireless charger that works with any compatible device, including Android and iPhone smartphones. It delivers 10W to supported devices, while iPhones can still get 7.5W. It's also slim and will blend in with your decor. Clip the on-page coupon for $4 off and use code ANKER2514 for a further $10 off.
Power on the go
Anker PowerCore Redux 2000
Keep your devices powered up when you're out and about with the PowerCore Redux 2000. Code REDUXPC2 gets you $10 off at checkout and this device can recharge most smartphones up to five times on a single charge.
In-car charging
Anker PowerDrive Speed 2
Use the on-page 10% off coupon to snag Anker's PowerDrive Speed 2 in-car charger. It plugs into your car's cigarette lighter and gives you two USB ports for powering up your devices quickly.
Compact design
Anker PowerPort 2
Anker's PowerPort 2 has a Quick Charge 3.0 port that can replenish a compatible device to 80% in just 35 minutes, while the PowerIQ port fuels non-Quick Charge devices at optimal speed. It has a foldable plug for a compact design and travel convenience. It's usually $8 more than today's deal price.
Dual purpose
Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo
If you've got both USB-C and USB-A devices, the PowerPort Speed+ Duo is the multi-port adapter you need. Its USB-C port delivers 30W of power to compatible phones, tablets, and laptops, while its USB-A port has a 12W output for other mobile devices. Use code ANKERTC2 for $6 off.
5-in-1
Anker PowerPort Speed 5
Usually $36, the Anker PowerPort Speed 5 can power multiple devices at once. Its two Quick Charge 3.0 ports charge devices up to four times faster than previous-generation USB ports, and its MultiProtect system shields you from power surges and helps prevent short circuits.
Plug everything in
Anker PowerPort 10
If 5 ports isn't enough for you, try on Anker's PowerPort 10 for size. Code ANKERPQ2 takes $12 off the black version. While it doesn't have Quick Charge support, its 10 ports pump out 60W of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging for all your gadgets.
More ports
Anker 4-in-1 USB-C Hub
If you have a modern laptop with minimal I/O — like one or two USB-C ports — it's worth investing in an adapter like this. Anker's offering adds 1 USB-C Power Delivery port, 1 USB-A charging & data port, 1 USB-A data port, and 1 4K HDMI port to a single USB-C port on your machine. Be sure to redeem coupon code AKCHUB66 as you checkout for $10 off.
Vac vac vac it up
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30
Down from $270 today only, the RoboVac 30 has a clean time of around 100 minutes per charge and utilizes a BoostIQ technology to help increase suction power when needed. It has infrared-sensors for avoiding obstacles and Boundary Strips so that you can have it only clean areas that you want. When the battery is running low, the vacuum will automatically return to the charging station.
Voice control
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C
The RoboVac 35C is just $224.99 today — $75 off its usual price. It has the same cleaning capabilities and obstacle-detecting smarts as the RoboVac 30, but adds the ability to control your vacuum cleaner with just your voice using an Alexa device.
Workout audio
Soundcore Arc Wireless Sport Earphones
Get sweaty in the Soundcore Arc Wireless Sport Earphones without worrying about damaging them thanks to their IPX5 water resistance. They have a 10-hour battery life and come with a travel pouch and carabiner so you can clip 'em to your gym bag. Code SDCARC3261 grants you $10 off their usual price for a limited time.
Noise. Cancelled.
Soundcore Life NC Neckband Headphones
If you want to tune out the world around you and focus on your music, the Life NC noise cancelling headphones are for you. They have custom 12mm drivers and Hi-Res audio compatibility, and their ANC will block out ambient sounds for distraction-free listening. Get $20 off when you enter SDCLIFENC during checkout.
Whether you want to charge your phone at home or on the go, upgrade your audio experience at the gym, or smarten up your housekeeping, Anker has something for you in this sale. Be sure to make the most of these prices, because they won't be around for long.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.