Woot is offering factory reconditioned models of the Amazon Fire TV Game Controller for just $9.99 today only, saving you $40 off its regular price. However, these controllers were last available at Amazon on sale for $15 before becoming unavailable. In any case, today's price is the best we've seen yet, and it's coming directly from Amazon. These models have been inspected and restored to full working condition by Amazon technicians, and a 90-day warranty is included just in case there are any issues. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members, while a $6 shipping fee is applied for everyone else.

This highly-rated controller is compatible with devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube (both of which are on sale right now!).

The ergonomic design and stereo headphone jack features will help you stay comfortable during long sessions. There's an instant voice search built in, and thanks to this controller you gain access to hundreds more games than you do with the remote that came with your device. There are a bunch of free games available, and the ones that aren't free tend to be pretty inexpensive.

See at Woot

