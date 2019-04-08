The AKASO A21 Mini Quadcopter Drone was designed to be fun to fly for pilots of any age. Priced affordably at $60, it's a well-reviewed pick that won't break the bank and won't scare the life out of you if it crashes. Today however, you can grab one at Amazon for only $38.99 when you clip its on-page coupon and enter promo code 5FFKQXJ6 during checkout. That's a discount of over $20 off its regular price, and it's also the lowest we've ever seen this drone reach.

This drone features a 720p HD camera that allows you to watch its live video feed using your smartphone. It's easy enough for just about anyone to use, too.

The A21 is equipped with a 720p HD camera that can take photos and record video. It makes flying easy too, thanks to the remote control's Take Off and Landing button which will do a lot of the work for you. There's also Optical Altitude Hold to help keep the drone steady, along with FPV mode and the ability to watch its video feed live as it flies around. Meanwhile, Air Show mode lets you choreograph moves for the drone to follow.

AKASO bundles the A21 with four extra propellers as well as a screwdriver to replace them and a USB charging cable to power it up. At Amazon, over 125 customers left a review resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

