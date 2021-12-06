Samsung appears to have begun seeding the third One UI 4 beta update based on Android 12 to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in the United States, just a few weeks after rolling out two One UI 4 beta builds to the series.

The most recent beta update is now available for version ZUL1 of the Note 20, and it contains a host of bug fixes, as spotted by Twitter user Tron. For example, it addresses a previous issue with the battery draining much faster than normal.

In addition, Samsung has addressed an authentication error with the fingerprint sensor, as well as some issues with screen brightness and Galaxy Watch 4 crashes. There are also fixes for data display errors with a volume monitor. The complete changelog is shown in the screenshot below:

Source: @FrontTron / Twitter

The new beta builds arrived more than two weeks after Samsung first made One UI 4 beta available to the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 lineup in the United States. Except for the standard S20, which will receive the stable update in February, these devices will receive the stable update in January.

Samsung's increasing effort to provide its users with a taste of the latest One UI version has been quite impressive recently, and the first two months of 2022 are shaping up to be a busy period for the update's stable release. This is based on the official update schedule for Samsung's best Android phones.

If you haven't already registered for the beta program, you can do so by visiting the Samsung Members app. Once you've logged in, tap the One UI beta banner at the top and then the enroll button. When you've completed the enrollment process, navigate to the software update section of the settings menu.