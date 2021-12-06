What you need to know
- Samsung is now rolling out another One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy Note 20 series.
- The latest beta builds address many of the issues previously found in the Android 12-based software.
- The update also suggests that the stable One UI 4 for last year's flagship series is just around the corner.
Samsung appears to have begun seeding the third One UI 4 beta update based on Android 12 to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in the United States, just a few weeks after rolling out two One UI 4 beta builds to the series.
The most recent beta update is now available for version ZUL1 of the Note 20, and it contains a host of bug fixes, as spotted by Twitter user Tron. For example, it addresses a previous issue with the battery draining much faster than normal.
In addition, Samsung has addressed an authentication error with the fingerprint sensor, as well as some issues with screen brightness and Galaxy Watch 4 crashes. There are also fixes for data display errors with a volume monitor. The complete changelog is shown in the screenshot below:
The new beta builds arrived more than two weeks after Samsung first made One UI 4 beta available to the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 lineup in the United States. Except for the standard S20, which will receive the stable update in February, these devices will receive the stable update in January.
Samsung's increasing effort to provide its users with a taste of the latest One UI version has been quite impressive recently, and the first two months of 2022 are shaping up to be a busy period for the update's stable release. This is based on the official update schedule for Samsung's best Android phones.
If you haven't already registered for the beta program, you can do so by visiting the Samsung Members app. Once you've logged in, tap the One UI beta banner at the top and then the enroll button. When you've completed the enrollment process, navigate to the software update section of the settings menu.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A year-old flagship might just give you the best bang for your buck
In late 2021, a discounted 2020 flagship can still be a fantastic buy. Here's why!
Samsung needs to bring back its iPod competitor
I don't want to buy an iPod Touch. Since I want a reasonably priced PMP with acceptable audio hardware that can install a few crucial apps, I might have to.
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is the new standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.