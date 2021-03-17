Whether you're already all-in on smart home tech or just getting started, you've probably come across Philips Hue products on your shopping trips. The company offers some of the most well-regarded smart lighting devices on the market, though they often come at a significant cost.

That's exactly why you need to jump on rare deals on refurbished products when they come around such as this one-day sale on factory reconditioned Philips Hue gear at Woot. You can smarten up additional areas of your home without breaking the bank and rest easy knowing you've got a 90-day warranty in the unlikely event anything goes awry.

Bright idea Philips Hue Refurbished Smart Home Sale A selection of factory reconditioned Philips Hue products are on sale today at Woot, including bulbs, light strips, floodlights, and neat picks like the HDMI Sync Box and pendant lights. Use your Prime account while checking out for free shipping! From $18 See at Woot

The sale features a wide variety of options so it's great for new Hue users or those looking to smarten up yet more rooms. If you're just getting started, you're going to want to pick up some smart bulbs like the A19 White Ambiance 2-pack from $20 as well as the Philips Hue Hub down to $35 to get everything up and running. That hub can support a bunch of lights, so you can add more with this sale or over time.

You'll be able to control the lights with your smartphone and a free app, or your voice and Amazon Alexa or another voice assistant. With compatibility for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, it doesn't matter what ecosystem you prefer to use. Each bulb lasts for over 25,000 hours, meaning that you'll save money compared to the costs of replacement bulbs before even factoring in the energy-saving LEDs that should lower your monthly power bill.

Other great lighting options include LED light strips, BR30 bulbs for recessed cans, and decorative candle-shaped bulbs for a classic look with modern smarts.

Unlike a lot of Hue sales, it's not just bulbs and hubs on offer today at Woot. There are also some more unique offerings that rarely go on sale, like the Philips Hue smart floodlights designed to be used outside your home and smart ceiling pendant lights like the Beyond and the Ascend. The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is also included in the sale which allows you to sync your Philips Hue smart lights to the content on your TV screen for a superb home theater experience.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 for every order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to Prime perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.