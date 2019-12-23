There have been Yule Log DVDs around for as long as there have been DVD players, but let's face it — they all suck. That's a DVD you have to store all year long that always has the same boring music and the same low-quality video year after year. We can do better! We have the technology! With a Chromecast and a big-screen TV, skip the boring old DVDs and cast one of these excellent Yule Logs instead!

You may know Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson from NBC's Parks and Rec. He and Lagavulin got together and produced both a Christmas Eve Yule Log video and a 'New Year's Eve' Countdown that feature Nick Offerman being Nick Offerman, sipping some lovely single-malt scotch, and staring in the general direction of the camera for a ridiculously long amount of time. Each video has its own quirk, but seeing an entire party going on behind the New Year's Eve video, complete with singing and fireworks, is pretty ridiculous. Vader Yule Log

Is this a five-hour video of a son burning his father's dead body? Yes, yes, it is. Is that a really morbid thing to put on your digital fireplace this Christmas? Yes, yes, it is. Is this still a really cool, really nerdy Yule Log? Why yes, yes, it is. BB-8 Yule Log

Sphero, makers of the adorable BB-8 toys that we all wanted so badly Christmases past, has released a Yule Log so that we can get nerdy without, ya know, desecrating a corpse (see above). BB-8 moves his head about and chirps happily as he sits warm by the hearth, apparently resting atop a— is that a Wookie pelt?! Marvel Fireplace Series

Marvel teamed up with Coca-Cola to help put superheroes on your hearth all through the holiday. They have five Yule Log videos from Captain America and Thor to the Guardians of the Galaxy. You even get two lovely views: a more traditional Close Up Yule Log loop or a more detailed home view. Each loop has its own details, sounds, and quirks, from vintage carols on Cap's to technological chirps on Iron Man's. Minecraft Holiday Yule Log

Minecraft has established itself as one of the most popular games in history, allowing you to create just about anything you can imagine. The folks behind Minecraft have created their very own Yule Log in the Minecraft world itself, featuring a log cabin and brick fireplace. Along with the sound of the crackling fire, you'll also see things like a Holiday-themed cat, a walking Christmas tree, Santa, and more. Joe Pesci Yule Log with Relaxing Holiday Music

Home Alone is a Christmas movie staple, and while there's a lot to love about the film, one of the reasons it's so darn good is Joe Pesci being Joe Pesci. His character Harry in Home Alone takes quite the beating, including a blow torch straight to the head. Get the family together with some hot cocoa, gather around the TV, and watch Pesci's head get nice and toasty for an hour while relaxing holiday music plays in the background. If this isn't already a tradition in your family, it should be. A Happy & Friends Yule Log

A cozy fireplace, Christmas presents, and a fluffy dog and curious cat that are both named "Happy." That's what you get with Hallmark's A Happy & Friends Yule Log, and at three hours long, it should be able to last for your entire gathering (or at least a good chunk of it). Instrumental Christmas tunes are also playing, not to mention guest appearances from baby kittens and puppies. Cuteness overload! Lil BUB's Magical Yule LOG

In 2019, one of the internet's most beloved cats — Lil BUB — passed away. What better way to honor the wide-eyed feline with the never-ending mlem than with her very own Yule Log? This hour-long clip has BUB relaxing in front of a cozy fireplace, with her unmistakable trills and purring playing along with the crackling of the warm fire. Wherever BUB ended up, we hope the next part of her life is as comfy as she is in this video ❤️. Warner Brothers Classic Christmas Yule Log

Don't want to hassle with building a playlist for your log? You just want some holiday songs and a crackling fireplace? Okay. We can do that, too. Warner Brother's two-hour loop is as modern as it is classic, with songs from Michael Buble, Josh Groban, and Idina Menzel. PBS Newshour 4K Yule Log

You don't even want music, just a nice, crisp, crackling fire? PBS has got you covered. No ads, no muss, no fuss. Fine. Whatever Yule Log you use, have a happy holiday, and celebrate as much or little as you want. Save me a piece of fudge! The Best Sounding Yule Log Ever

Sonos is well-known for its premium home speakers, and now the audio brand is bringing its expertise to the area that needed it the most — the Yule Log. Sonos touts its wood-to-flame ratio and bark size/thickness, creating for a Yule Log experience like your ears have never heard before. 4K Fireplace Thunderstorm

There's more to a yule log than just the crackling of a fire, and if you're from a storm-prone area like Texas — or you just really like the sounds of a good thunderstorm — then this yule log is for you. It features a yule log underscored by thunderstorm sounds. This way, you have the sounds of fire and water. Well, and electricity, thanks to the rolling booms of the thunder. 8 Hours of Snow on a Lake

While you could make a fire in your fireplace or a fire pit outside, you know what you can't make? A snowstorm. As a Texan, one of Christmas's most iconic symbols is a pipe dream unless you want to spend Christmas away from hearth and home. This is a yule log video that features no yule and no log, but it features a Christmas atmosphere we can't recreate outside our doors. I'm dreaming of a White Christmas, just like the ones I'll never know. Hulu's Holiday Scenics

Want to go beyond the fireplace? Hulu is here for you with other cute, festive videos to place on your big screen instead. In the Hulu app, tap the search icon, tap Holidays, and then scroll over to Holiday Scenics. Here, you'll find a collection of videos to play in the background of your holiday family gettogether or Christmas party. A While Elephant Puppy Party and a Very Kitty Cocktail Party are must-watches, along with Terry Crews painting in front of a Yule log and holiday-themed ASMR video. There's something for everyone here. Hulu's Streaming Wonderland Google Play Music Chromecast Fireplace Visualizer