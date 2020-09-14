There's always some new technology coming out promising to make out internet performance faster and more consistent with improved coverage. Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, does all of those things but it does require all new equipment to get the full benefit. You'll need both a router capable of Wi-Fi 6 and a device that can take advantage of it. The problem with Wi-Fi is that we continue to ask more of it all the time and the older versions just don't have the capacity to keep up a seamless online experience. Nearly any older Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) router will be able to deliver plenty of speed for just about anything you could reasonably do on your phone. The major advantage that comes with upgrading is increased capacity. That is, a decent Wi-Fi 6 router will be able to handle more traffic without slowing down compared to a Wi-Fi 5 router of about the same speed rating. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines As people continue to ask more of their networks with things like online work meetings and even at-home schooling, the cracks in an aging network can start to show. Wi-Fi 6 on Android Which phones support it?

Source: Android Central

For the most part, only flagship phones are getting Wi-Fi 6. Samsung was one of the first major manufacturers to offer Wi-Fi 6 starting with its Galaxy S10 series of phones. Nearly every prominent Android phone manufacturer now has at least one model that supports Wi-Fi 6. For the most part, Wi-Fi 6 equipped phones are 2x2 MU-MIMO setups which max out right around 1200Mbps peak link speed. This is compared to 867Mbps typical on Wi-Fi 5. While you hardly ever need even close to that kind of speed on your phone, having the extra headroom can be great if you don't have a great signal. Moving rooms away from your router and still having close to gigabit speeds is great. These are the Android phones that support Wi-Fi 6. Asus ROG Phone 3 ROG Phone 3 Strix Zenfone 7 Zenfone 7 Pro

Honor 30 Pro 30 Pro+

Huawei P40 series

Lenovo Legion Pro Legion Duel

LG V60

Meizu 17 17 Pro

Motorola Edge+

OnePlus 8 8 Pro

Oppo Ace2 Find X2 K7 5G

Realme X50 Pro Player X50 Pro 5G X7 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold Galaxy Fold 2 Galaxy Note 10 series Galaxy Note 20 series Galaxy S10 series Galaxy S20 series Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Sony Xperia 1 II

Vivo iQOO 3 5G iQOO 5 5G iQOO 5 Pro 5G iQOO Neo 3 5G iQOO Z1 NEX 3S 5G Z6 5G

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Black Shark 3s Mi 10 Mi 10 Ultra Redmi K30 Pro Redmi K30 Ultra

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G Axon 11 5G Nubia Red Magic 5G Nubia Red Magic 5S

Wi-Fi 6 on Android Should you bother upgrading?