This Cyber Monday has proven to be an absolute treat for anyone in the market to buy an iPad. Shortly after the iPad Mini saw its price cut by $100, we're now seeing the same thing for the 2019 variant of the iPad Air!

As part of Best Buy's 2-hour Apple flash sale, the iPad Air (2019) is now available with either a $70 or $100 discount depending on which storage configuration you buy. This means you can pick up the Air for as little as $430, which is a phenomenal price when you consider everything it brings to the table.

This deal is only good until 3:00 PM ET today, so be sure to act fast if you want to save!

This isn't the new iPad Air that Apple just launched this year, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth picking up anymore. In fact, it's now a stupidly good deal for anyone that's in the market for a powerful mobile workstation/entertainment device that comes in at a reasonable price.

At the heart of the iPad Air (2019) is the Apple A12 Bionic processor, which is a downright performance beast. No matter what apps/games you want to run on the Air, it'll be able to handle them with ease. The display is also quite impressive, with the iPad Air delivering a 10.5-inch Retina Display with a crisp 2224 x 1668 resolution.

The iPad Air on its own is a great machine, but if you want to really take full advantage of it, it's made even better with a couple of accessories. The excellent Apple Pencil works without a hitch, allowing for an unmatched drawing/sketching experience that's perfect for all the creatives out there. You can also use it with the Apple Smart Keyboard, effectively turning the iPad Air into a laptop replacement when you need it to be one.

Spending $430 will get you the iPad Air with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. Alternatively, you can spend as much as $680 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 256GB. Whether you get one of those or something in between, this is a phenomenal deal that you do not want to miss.

Remember that this is only available at Best Buy until 3:00 PM ET, so be sure to get your order in ASAP!