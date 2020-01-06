TCL is known for its TVs, but it's trying to leverage that new-found brand recognition to push hard into smartphones. For early 2020, it has three new phones under the "TCL 10" series — they're frankly forgettable mid-range offerings, but the one that's interesting is the TCL 10 5G, which introduces 5G to a very affordable price point.

Though it isn't yet revealing full pricing for the lineup, we know the TCL 10 5G will be under $500 (or equivalent), which is dramatically lower than the current crop of 5G phones. The much lower price is due in part to TCL using Qualcomm's new chip, the Snapdragon 765, to bring 5G but also with a feature set that leads to an overall more affordable chipset. (TCL won't actually say which processor the phone's running, for whatever reason, but considering it has 5G and is confirmed to have a "700 series" processor, it has to be a Snapdragon 765.)