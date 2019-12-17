The Google Tasks app launched back in 2018 to help you manage your to-do lists. It currently has support for Gmail and Google Calendar on the web, but not in the apps themselves. Well, thanks to the guys over at XDA-Developers, we know that is soon going to change.

After a recent APK teardown, it was discovered Google's working on Tasks integration with the Google Calendar app. The function was manually enabled in the 2019.47.2-284533606-release of the Google Calendar app. To make things even better, Tasks will work inside of the Google Calendar app even if you don't have the Google Tasks app installed. However, with the app installed, you will be able to tap on Tasks created within the Google Calendar app to open up the Tasks app.