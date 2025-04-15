What you need to know

Code in Google's app suggests the company is working on a feature for Gemini called "Scheduled Actions."

Little is known; however, the feature will use cards to display tasks with markers for "Completed," "Paused," and more.

With so little, speculation runs rampant as Google could merge a little of Tasks with inspiration from OpenAI's "Scheduled Actions" for ChatGPT.

Google is supposedly working on another expansion of Gemini's capabilities on Android, which might look familiar.

In an APK teardown of a recent Google app version, tipster AssembleDebug and Android Authority located the early stages of "Scheduled Actions." The feature was working properly; however, the tipster was able to unearth the basics of Scheduled Actions, which seems to focus on automated tasks. The code mentions "cards," which likely refers to what users will see when setting up a task for Gemini to complete.

Within that comes a little more understanding, like "List of scheduled actions," "Completed," and "Paused."

Aside from barebones code, the tipster found that Google's early development is placing access to Scheduled Actions in your Account management page. The feature is listed alongside other "More from Gemini" choices. For now, the feature appears blank, only stating the cards for what you've scheduled will "appear here."

Where Google might go

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Gemini's Scheduled Actions are still shrouded in uncertainty, but there are a couple of directions this could go: the Tasks route or the ChatGPT way. If it's the former, then it's a little simple. Tasks have remained a core way for Android users (if desired) to keep a reliable reminder of what needs to get done. Users can set the time, date, and a description for the tasks. Additionally, there's its cadence, whether it repeats or not.

It might seem odd if Google goes in this direction, considering users can link their Tasks app to Gemini and work it that way.

The publication speculates the company could be developing a ChatGPT-inspired feature that resembles its "Scheduled Tasks." This entered beta in January, which gave testers a chance to leverage the AI's capabilities for reminders and more interesting tasks. ChatGPT could search the internet for news, summarize it, and deliver it to you at a specific time every day.

During the beta, OpenAI said the feature uses GPT-4o, which limits it to 10 tasks at a time. There's a chance — given the similar name — that Google is looking to move in on OpenAI's experimental feature (after OpenAI did it to Tasks). Regardless, it's still pretty early, so things could always change on Gemini's side.