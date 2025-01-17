ChatGPT moves in on Google again as 'Scheduled Tasks' enters beta

What you need to know

OpenAI's ChatGPT is rolling out a beta for a new feature dubbed "Scheduled Tasks."

These Tasks let users tell the AI what they need to stay reminded about or for news of a particular subject.

ChatGPT's Scheduled Tasks are rolling out for Plus, Pro, and Team users on Android, iOS, the web, and MacOS.

OpenAI recently debuted ChatGPT Search, which is yet another area the company has moved in on that reminds you of Google.

OpenAI is bringing a new feature to its ChatGPT beta testers that might aid them with daily tasks.

Recently, the company detailed the start of its "Scheduled Tasks" beta for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users (via Gizchina). The changelog states that users can utilize Scheduled Tasks to create "automated prompts" that ChatGPT will run at your specified time and date. The feature is reportedly available after tapping your profile icon and navigating to "Tasks."

From there, users can create a title and an appropriate schedule. However, the most important aspect of this is the "instructions" box.

This box is where users can ask ChatGPT to remind them about something that needs to be done or to scour the internet for information and news. The post gives the following example: "Can you give me a briefing on AI news each afternoon?"

As the beta begins, OpenAI is already detailing the limitations of its AI-based Tasks feature. It states that, due to its utilization of GPT-4o, ChatGPT can handle 10 tasks at a time. Moreover, Tasks does not support voice chats, file uploads, or GPTs.

Some additional details regarding Tasks include the tester's ability to "edit" and "pause" them. Additionally, users can open Tasks up to notifications via the web. The company states that users will likely have to grant the AI the appropriate permissions before it can alert you once a Task is ready.

Speaking of notifications, ChatGPT's Scheduled Tasks are available for testers via mobile (Android/iOS), the web, and MacOS. Users with the Windows app will have to wait until later in Q1.

Users with ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team should begin noticing Scheduled Tasks appear with the "beta" tag.

We've heard of Tasks from Google before and it seems that OpenAI's ChatGPT is moving in (once again) on the former's territory. More importantly, OpenAI moved in on a major part of what Google is known for in October as it debuted ChatGPT Search. At its core, this AI-powered search engine lets users conversate with the AI for "quick, relevant information." OpenAI also highlighted its work with news and data providers to ensure that the information users see is up-to-date.

Elsewhere, ChatGPT Search prominently features "Sources" for users interested in fact-checking the AI's online work.

What makes this feel like Google is that ChatGPT Search's responses are designed to be quick and succinct. Kind of like Google's AI Overviews.