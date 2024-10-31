OpenAI takes the fight to Google as ChatGPT Search rolls out

What you need to know

OpenAI debuted a new feature called ChatGPT Search to take on Google.

ChatGPT Search lets users engage in conversation with its AI to find quick, relevant information for their query.

The feature also displays a "Sources" button so users can fact-check the AI or learn more about a subject.

OpenAI states this is rolling out to Plus, Team, and SearchGPT waitlist users first before hitting free users "over the coming months."

OpenAI's take on search is here as ChatGPT begins rolling it out today (Oct 31) for Plus, Team, and SearchGPT waitlist users first.

Per a blog post, OpenAI states users can find Search available via ChatGPT's web and mobile apps. When opening the app, users will find the standard "Message ChatGPT" text box with a new globe icon for Search. OpenAI states the AI will decide to scour the web "based on what you've asked;" however, the new button is there to force the model into an online search.

The backbone of this new ChatGPT Search feature is the company's interest in delivering "better answers" quickly.

The post states users can type to ChatGPT using "natural and conversational" speech. After asking a question, the AI will respond with information sourced from other websites. OpenAI highlights its partnership with news and data providers to ensure ChatGPT's answers include "up-to-date information."

ChatGPT Search also piggybacks off partner-provided data and information via third-party search engines and a "fine-tuned" variant of GPT-4o.

OpenAI states its ChatGPT Search offers a button at the bottom of its response labeled "Sources." Initially, the pill-shaped icon will display a few icons from the sources it grabbed its information. Clicking on this button will produce a sidebar with the website names and article titles.

Users can click on these to learn more — and to fact-check the AI model.

Additionally, OpenAI states users can ask follow-up questions after ChatGPT delivers a response. The post claims the AI will take the "full context" of what you said to search for a "better answer."

(Image credit: OpenAI)

ChatGPT Search will arrive for Enterprise and Edu users "in the next few weeks." Finally, free users are set to pick it up "over the coming months."

We've been expecting OpenAI's take on search with ChatGPT ever since it was rumored earlier this year. Those rumors were based on a discovery within OpenAI's certificate logs and comments by its CEO, Sam Altman. The company's head was on a podcast and reportedly discussed AI alongside search.

One thing for sure is that ChatGPT Search will sit opposite Google's AI model Gemini and its AI Overviews in Search. Google's AI Overviews are closer to what OpenAI has done with ChatGPT Search. The company launched its quick, bite-sized boxes of information in Search during I/O 2024 in May. Google has upgraded its AI Overviews with backlinking to fact-check the AI's responses and a more "organized" view.