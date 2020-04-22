The TaoTronics TT-BH060 SoundSurge 60 active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones is down to $34.99 through the TaoTronics website when you use the code BH060MM. We have seen the SoundSurge 60 go as low as $40 elsewhere, but those deals usually required a combination of codes and on-page coupons and other sort of stacked discounts. This one is a llittle easier, a little cheaper, and it comes with free shipping. The headphones normally sell for between $50 and $65.

Save $15 TaoTronics TT-BH060 SoundSurge 60 active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones These headphones have 40mm large-aperture drivers with rich, powerful sound. They use Bluetooth 5.0 tech, which means little outside interference, battery efficiency, and great music playback. Fast charge gives you 2 hours with a 5 minute charge. $34.99 $50.00 $15 off See at TaoTronics With coupon: BH060MM

These are the sort of headphones you can keep with you and take anywhere. Whip them out anytime you have a few minutes to listen to music and don't want to be disturbed (like during the commute to work). They are designed to be portable, too. They have an adjustable headband with ear cups that can be rotated up to 90 degrees. They come with a carrying case that your headphones fold nicely into as well.

These SoundSurge 60 headphones were updated recently to include Bluetooth 5.0. That's one of the more advanced iterations of Bluetooth technology, so you'll get a lot less latency issues. With a steady, uninterupted connection you can get high-quality audio anywhere.

The active noise cancellation makes it so the only sounds you hear are the ones you want. Drown out airplane engines, street traffic, the flirty couple at the table next to you, and all the other noises you hate. Plus, with TaoTronics' 40mm large drivers, your own noises and favorite music will be loud and captivating. The Hi-fi sound has a thumping bass, too.

The headphones have a 30-hour battery life so you can listen all day without worry. They also use a Hyper speed charge technology that will give you two hours of playtime after just five minutes. Don't wait too long when you really just want to jam, and when you want to listen to them for an entire day the protein cushion ear cups will keep your ears nice and comfortable.