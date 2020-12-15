If you somehow managed to miss the stellar Amazon Echo deals that were available over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Woot is giving you one more opportunity to save. Today only, it has the 2nd-generation Amazon Echo on sale for just $49.99. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, it's offered brand new and even comes with a 1-year warranty.

The Echo has Amazon's Alexa baked right in to help answer your questions, convert measurements, keep you updated on the news, and even control your smart home gear. It has seven microphones, which allow it to hear you even in loud situations when you're not right next to it, and the improved speaker quality makes listening to music on it a better experience. Amazon is constantly adding new skills and features to Alexa, thus making the Echo devices even smarter and better to use.

The Amazon Echo model on sale today is the international version which regularly sells for $100 these days direct at Amazon. For users in the U.S., that differentiation doesn't mean much as it works just the same as the U.S. model does with all of the same features and a U.S. power adapter. All it means is that there are some special features that allow for local identifications and setup in local languages.

Of course, the second-gen Echo has since been surpassed by third-gen and fourth-gen Echo models, so there are newer options available. That being said, they retail for $100 and the latest model in particular has a new spherical design that might not be for everyone, especially if you're wanting another Echo that matches the one you already have set up from a few years ago.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.