You can still save $80 on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable Android tablet that maintains the dapper looks of its more expensive counterparts. You can get your hands on this 10.5-inch tablet for $80 off (opens in new tab) with a cool Prime Day deal. Better act fast because there's hardly any time left before the sale ends!

At 29% off, this is the lowest price dip we've ever seen for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. This cheap Android tablet from Samsung isn't winning any prizes as the best of the best, but it does deserve your attention. You get a faster processor over the last-gen A series tablet, as well as a gigantic 7,040mAh battery paired with updated 15W USB-C fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 looks nice too, thanks to the evened out bezels and the clean, minimalist design. It has a microSD slot for expandable storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and you get stereo speakers. It's a device built for enjoyable media consumption, that's for sure.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $297.99 $199.99 at Amazon Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 is a simple and reliable tablet that can provide solid performance for most everyday tasks, and Amazon is currently slicing $80 off the retail price, bringing it down to just $199.99.

To get even more use out of your Tab A8, be sure to grab a compatible stylus to go with it. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 supports S Pen usage, but you don't get one in the box. Of course, you could grab any other Android stylus from another brand. However, you will miss out on Samsung's compatible features on your Tab A8 in that case.

