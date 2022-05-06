How to use Multi Window mode on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

There's a lot more to Android tablets than just being able to use them for media consumption. Sure, that's the case with a lot of the options out there, but if you picked up a Galaxy Tab S8 model, you can do so much more.

Being able to multi-task is a key reason why many of us still rely on laptops for on-the-go work, but Samsung has packed plenty of software features, including Multi Window Mode, into the Tab S8 lineup. It's one reason why we love the Tab S8 as the best Android tablet overall, thanks to a great combination of software and hardware to sit back and relax or to get some work done.

Use Multi Window mode on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

It doesn't matter whether you own the Galaxy Tab S8 with its 11-inch display or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with its massive 14.6-inch screen. Both of these tablets are more than capable of handling your multi-tasking needs. And despite the frustrations that can be found using Android apps on tablets, Samsung has included a few features that help to overcome those pitfalls.

Multi Window mode is just one example of this, as you can enjoy using up to three apps at the same time. And perhaps the best part is that you don't need to switch over to DeX Mode in order to make this happen.

1. Unlock your Galaxy Tab S8.

2. Open the first app that you want to have open.

3. Slide open the Edge panel using your finger or the included S Pen.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Tap the three vertical lines at the bottom of the Edge Panel.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Tap the All Apps button at the top of the edge panel.

(Image credit: Android Central)

6. Locate the next app that you want to have open.

7. Press and hold the app icon.

(Image credit: Android Central)

8. Drag the app over to the main window.

9. Drop the app on the screen in the highlighted area to open it.

(Image credit: Android Central)

10. Repeat the above steps to add a third app to the Multi Window mode if you need to.

(Image credit: Android Central)

As we stated previously, Multi Window mode allows for three apps to be used simultaneously on your display. It's the same software feature that Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners can enjoy, albeit, on a much more portable device.

Samsung also makes it so that you can create "App Pairs", providing quick and easy access to those three apps. All you'll need to do is tap one of the lines dividing the apps, tap the appropriate icon, and it will be added to the Edge Panel. Then, you can just reveal the Edge Panel, tap the App Pair icon, and have all three apps open immediately, without doing any dragging, dropping, or rearranging.

What if apps won't open in Multi Window mode?

We're hoping that the release of Android 13 provides better handling of Android apps on tablets and the best foldable phones. But until then, we have to work with what we have, and that means you might run into an instance where an app won't open in Multi Window mode.

All hope is not lost, as Samsung has recognized this might become an issue and has included an override of sorts. When enabled, this should force the app to be available in Multi Window mode, even if it's not available by default.

1. Open the Settings app on your Galaxy Tab S8.

2. Scroll down and select Advanced Features.

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. On the right side, tap Labs.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Tap the toggle next to Multi window for all apps.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Now, you should be able to use any of the apps installed on your Galaxy Tab S8 in Multi Window mode. There may be some apps that still can't be used, but enabling this toggle in the Samsung Labs section of Settings, should cut down on the limitations.