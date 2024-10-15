Leaked Xiaomi Pad 7 series specs hint at minor upgrades

What you need to know

Xiaomi Pad 7 and its Pro model are the next mid-range tablets that will likely launch soon.

A new leak reveals its processors and screen sizes ahead of the anticipated launch.

The upcoming tablets will likely carry displays similar to those of the previous models yet could feature faster charging speeds.

Xiaomi has got some impressive Android tablets lined up for various regions, including the Xiaomi Pad 6 series, which is due for a refresh. A recent leak from China spills some details on the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro.

The leak comes from a Weibo post (via GSMArena), which indicates that the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Pad 7 Pro may share the same 11.6-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Xiaomi's current flagship tablet—the Pad 6S Pro—also has the same refresh rate, although it has a larger screen measuring 12.4 inches. The leaked specs further reveal that the Pad 7 might be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, and the Pro model could have Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

The upcoming tablets also differ significantly in battery charging speeds. The non-Pro model will have charging speeds of up to 45W, while the Pro model supports Xiaomi's 67W super fast charging.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The latest leak suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro are looking promising. While the previous models had 11-inch screens with 144Hz refresh rates, the new versions are set to get upgraded SoCs and faster charging speeds. Battery capacities, however, are still under wraps.

While the launch timeframe of these upcoming tablets is still unclear, they are believed to see daylight alongside the Xiaomi 15 series, which has a rumored launch date later this month.

Currently, Xiaomi is selling the Pad 6S Pro as its flagship Android offering in China and other regions. The company also sells the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro, which saw a global launch last year and an initial launch in early April 2023.